Centre issues order advising all its employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated

All central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19, the government said in its order.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government on April 6 urged all central government employees aged 45 years or above to get vaccinated.

“In view of the above, all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," said the order issued to all the central government ministries and departments.

The government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise, it said.

In addition to its the order, the government also advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc.

The order comes amid an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country in the last few weeks. On April 6, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India’s daily rise in the cases of COVID-19 remained over 90,000 for the third consecutive day as 96,982 infections were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 6, 2021 04:27 pm

