MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Centre issues EoI for Sagarmala seaplane routes to gauge corporate interest: Report

A special purpose vehicle will develop and operate landside and waterside infrastructure requirements of the Sagarmala Seaplane Services.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Sabarmati riverfront seaplane (Image: ANI)

Sabarmati riverfront seaplane (Image: ANI)

The Ministry of Shipping and Waterways has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) seeking responses for projects under Sagarmala Seaplane Services (SSPS) to connect several destinations across India.

Some of these routes include the Yamuna riverfront (Delhi) to Ayodhya, Mumbai to Shirdi, Surat to Dwarka, and within Andaman and Nicobar and Lakhadweep, The Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Responses have been sought till January 22, for a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with the Sagarmala Development Company (SDCL) for joint operation of SSPS. The EoI is aimed at “gauging companies’ interest in the project,” as per the ministry.

As per the EoI document, the SPV will develop and operate landside and waterside infrastructure requirements such as floating jetties, seaplane parking space, maintenance of seaplanes, security, safety and waiting rooms, and procurement, lease and operation of seaplanes.

Close

Related stories

Further, seaplanes will be operated from waterdomes on both ends to cut high cost of building runways and a terminal, it added.

The routes will be operated under the Centre’s Ude Desk Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Some routes, as per hub-and-spoke model, would be:

> Delhi hub to Tehri to Srinagar to Uttarakhand and then to Badrinath or Kedarnath, to Chandigarh, and further to Dalhousie and other places in Punjab and Himachal.

>> Mumbai hub have have routes connecting places of tourist interest such as Ganpatipule, Lonavala and Shirdi.

>> Surat hub to have routes connecting Dwarka, Kandla and Mandvi.

At present, only one seaplane service is operational in India between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, operated by SpiceJet subsidiary Spice Shuttle.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #aviation #Business #India #infrastructure #Seaplanes
first published: Jan 3, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.