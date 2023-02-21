 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre hopes at least one semiconductor project to start work by year-end

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

So far, the Centre has received three proposals for chip manufacturing, including from the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) consortium led by Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures. The other two applicants are Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and the Vedanta-Foxconn combine

The government has announced Rs 76,000 crore incentive scheme for semiconductor manufacturing in the country

The Centre hopes that at least one semiconductor project will go on stream by the end of this year, according to a report in the Economic Times.

This follows the receipt of revised ratings from an independent panel of experts set up to study the five semiconductor manufacturing proposals that submitted to the government so far.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

The expert panel from the India Semiconductor Mission has revised its ratings for applicants’ project proposals from 3 or 4 out of 10 earlier to 9 out of 10, according to sources aware of the matter.