Centre hopes at least one semiconductor project to start work by year-end

The Centre hopes that at least one semiconductor project will go on stream by the end of this year, according to a report in the Economic Times.

This follows the receipt of revised ratings from an independent panel of experts set up to study the five semiconductor manufacturing proposals that submitted to the government so far.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

The expert panel from the India Semiconductor Mission has revised its ratings for applicants’ project proposals from 3 or 4 out of 10 earlier to 9 out of 10, according to sources aware of the matter.

In April 2023, the IT ministry announced the appointment of a 17-member advisory committee of semiconductor experts, former intel executive Vinod Dham, widely regarded as the father of the Pentium chip, as well as Ajit Manocha, former chief of semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries. Other members include Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse and Ajai Chowdhry, one of the founders of IT exporter HCL.

SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision Sources said this independent group of experts evaluated the proposals received in response to India’s ambitious Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme for semiconductor manufacturing in the country. The government has, however, not declared which proposals have scored the highest rating and are likely to be approved. According to the scheme announced in 2021, the Union government proposes to offer incentives amounting to 50 percent of the total cost of the project. In addition, states where the units will be located, are offering more incentives, taking the total value of subsidies and incentives to roughly 70-75 percent of the total project cost. So far, the Centre has received three proposals for chip manufacturing, including one from the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC), a group led by Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures. The other two applicants are Singapore-based IGSS Ventures and the Vedanta-Foxconn combine. Rajesh Exports and Vedanta-Foxconn are proposing to set up display fabs.

