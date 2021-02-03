MARKET NEWS

Centre has challenged Vodafone’s award in Singapore Court, confirms CBDT chairman

The government is also examining the Cairn order related to retrospective amendment of tax laws, CBDT Chairman PC Mody said.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Centre has moved the Singapore court against an arbitration tribunal’s award to Vodafone, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman PC Mody said on February 2.

Mody confirmed the appeal against Vodafone and added that the government was also examining the Cairn order related to retrospective amendment of tax laws, The Times of India reported.

Mody told the paper that there was a case to appeal against the award, stating: “How can the arbitration award be contrary to the law that is there? It is their interpretation and we believe there is a case against appeal...”

Mody further said the larger question was: “Can a bilateral treaty take away the taxation rights of a jurisdiction?”

“So far, as Cairn is concerned, we are examining the issue and very soon we will come out with a decision on that," he added.

Further commenting on Budget 2021 proposal to tax provident fund and ULIP contributions above a set limit, Mody defended the move as affecting “only a select few.”

He said this would “bring in greater equity” and simplify the tax structure.

Mody was also optimistic about meeting the direct tax collection target on the back of improved economic activity and a “revamp” of the tax administration.

He noted that there was a “paradigm shift” in the tax administration’s processes and manners from being about “territorial jurisdiction to dynamic jurisdiction.”

He called it a “game changer” and said: “We have moved to consistency, objectivity, some sort of uniformity. End-to-end is faceless. The overall experience that the taxpayer is getting that he can go about his economic activity without bothering about tax.”
first published: Feb 3, 2021 11:58 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.