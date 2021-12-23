Centre gets financial bids for strategic disinvestment of NINL: DIPAM Secy

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

The Union government has received financial bids for the strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on December 23.



Financial bids received for strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. Process now moves to concluding stage. pic.twitter.com/tUe81ZrUyt

— Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) December 23, 2021

He further added that process for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden steel maker has now moved to the concluding stage. December 23 was the scheduled date for bidding for NINL.

Earlier on December 15, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Managing Director VR Sharma has said that their firm will 'aggressively' bid for Odisha-based steel maker.

"We are extremely serious about it (NINL) and will bid aggressively for the asset. This asset is more valuable to us in terms of our operations there in Odisha," news agency PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

The JSPL MD projects a fair value of around Rs 5,000 crore for the assets of NINL, including its land and mines.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on December 6 had informed the state assembly that the pig-iron manufacturer NINL has incurred a lost of Rs 3,234 crore in past five years. NINL, a joint venture between several central and state-run companies, had shut its operations on March 27, 2020, citing financial loss.

MMTC, a Central PSU, holds majority stake of 49.78 percent in NINL, while Odisha Mining Corporation and Industrial Promotion, and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd have 20.47 percent and 12 percent stakes, respectively. NMDC, BHEL and MECON too hold minority stakes in NINL.