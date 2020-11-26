PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre fines Amazon for failing to display country of origin tag on products

The fine imposed as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules is Rs 25,000 per director, for first offences

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

The Centre has imposed fines on Amazon for failing to comply with rules which mandate e-commerce companies to display country of origin of products sold on its platform, The Economic Times reported.

Both Amazon and Flipkart were issued notices in this regard from the Consumer Affairs Ministry in October. The penalty was imposed as Amazon’s answer was found “unsatisfactory”, as per an order dated November 19, it said.

The fine imposed as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules is Rs 25,000 per director, for first offences, a ministry official told the paper. They added that Flipkart has not been fined.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Amazon did not respond to comments, it added.

The notices to e-commerce firms in October stated: "It has been brought into notice that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declaration on digital platforms required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011."

It also asked states to ensure that firms comply with the rules.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Amazon #Business #E-commerce

