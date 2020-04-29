App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Centre may infuse Rs 90,000 crore in gencos: Report

The proposal is under consideration by the finance ministry, but the final draft would require Cabinet approval, a government official said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government is considering a Rs 90,000 crore low-cost finance infusion plan for the cash-strapped power sector as generation companies (gencos) seek cash amid the country-wide coronavirus lockdown. The aim is to keep gencos up and running and preventing blackouts.

For this, the power ministry has sought a special window for bonds and also approached agencies like the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) for funding, The Economic Times reported.

The proposal is under consideration by the Finance Ministry, but the final draft would require Cabinet approval, a government official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The loans would be made available to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC – the sector’s lending institutions. To this end, the ministry has asked for consideration of relaxation of exposure norms so that banks and financial institutions can freely lend to PFC and REC. The entities will forward the benefit to electricity distribution companies (discoms), it added.

“The scheme needs access to cheap funds for which it needs support of the finance ministry. We are hoping it will happen soon. It is a big amount and hence everyone needs to be on board,” the official added.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on Apr 29, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

