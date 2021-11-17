Centre expects to get embedded value of LIC by December: Sources

The Centre is expecting to kick off the initial public offer (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation by the fourth quarter of this financial year, said government sources.

They added that the government will get the embedded value of LIC by December.

The embedded value is the basis on which the IPO will be priced. It refers to the sum of the present value of future profits of an insurer and the net asset value (NAV) of the insurer's capital and surplus. Unlike private life insurance companies, LIC is not mandated to disclose it.

However, with the IPO coming, LIC will need to calculate the embedded value to arrive at an issue price.

The government is now prioritising disinvestment, said these sources speaking on the sidelines of the Global Economic Policy Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The listing of LIC and the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) are crucial for the government in meeting its disinvestment target for 2021-22, which has been pegged at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Market experts estimate that the LIC listing can fetch the government almost Rs 1 lakh crore rupees in the current financial year.

However, the source said that it will be “very tight” to complete the BPCL privatisation in 2021-22.