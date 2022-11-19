 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre effects senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved in-situ upgradation of 12 civil servants.

Senior bureaucrat Vibhu Nayar has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Nayar, a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is at present Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Department of Commerce.

Besides him, Sumita Dawra has been appointed as Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Shantmanu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in the Ministry of Textiles will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Sanjay Rastogi, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

He is currently Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles.