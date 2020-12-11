Centre committed to introducing single-window clearance for investors by mid-April, says official

The Union Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for 10 sectors on November 11.

The government is committed to introducing a single-window clearance system for investors by mid-April, Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said on December 11.

"We are now trying is to develop a technology-based single window. What it does for an investor is that apart from giving him all the information about land, procedures, requirements, it will be linked to an unified single fleet of information and approving ministries will draw from that. So he doesn't have to do multiple applications," Mohapatra said at FICCI's Annual General Meeting.

On the need for bringing down multiplicity of compliances, Mohapatra said there are cumbersome processes in sectors like retail, hotel, and entertainment.

"Compliance burden is a very important activity for the government now... There could be big changes coming in the process of renewals, registration, inspection etc, hopefully by March next year," he said.

He said all ministries dealing with the new performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme would notify the scheme, announce the new companies selected under the PLI scheme, and the process of inviting expression of interest would all be completed by April.

The Union Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell batteries, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

In order to reduce India's dependence on China, the government in March had announced a scheme that aims to give companies incentives on incremental sales of products manufactured in domestic units.