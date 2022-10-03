English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites

    The advisory said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has also informed that online betting platforms have been advertising themselves as professional sports blogs and sports news websites.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites.

    "...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory said. It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.

    In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

    The ministry said that some online offshore betting platforms have started using news websites as surrogate products to advertise themselves.

    It said that in the advertisements of the surrogate news websites operated by the online betting platforms, the logos of the news websites were strikingly similar to the betting platform.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The concerned betting platforms and the corresponding news websites are also not registered with any legal authority under Indian laws," the advisory said, adding that the online offshore betting platforms appear to be promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news through surrogate advertising.

    The advisory said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has also informed that online betting platforms have been advertising themselves as professional sports blogs and sports news websites. It has also provided an indicative list of online betting platforms which are using news for surrogate advertising.

    The advisory said relevant laws have declared the advertisement of betting platforms an illegal activity and such ads cannot be shown on digital media or TV channels.
    PTI
    Tags: #advertisements #advisory #Betting sites #News websites #OTT platform #TV channels
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.