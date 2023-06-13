English
    Centre asks all its employees to take Yoga break at their workplace

    In an official order, the ministry has asked Centres’ employees to take short duration breaks to do yoga at their workplaces to rejuvenate themselves.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Yoga day

    The upcoming International Yoga day is on June 21, 2023.

    Ahead of the ninth International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Ayush has asked all of its employees to to adopt ‘Y-Break yoga at the chair’ to de-stress, refresh, and refocus. In an official order, the ministry has asked the Centre's employees to take short-duration breaks to do yoga at their workplaces to rejuvenate themselves.

    The order said, “Y-break was introduced by the Ministry of Ayush with an aim to get de-stressed, refresh, and refocus. The feedback has been very encouraging. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga has added some new features for officials, who, owing to their busy schedule, cannot go outside to do yoga.”

    It has asked all ministries and departments of central government to promote this new Yoga protocol for people at the workplace. All government departments are requested to spread awareness about the “Y-Break@workplace”

    The protocol consists of light ‘asanas’ (posture exercise), ‘pranayams’ (breathing exercise), and ‘dhyana’ (meditation) that can be done by taking a break of few minutes from work. They have been carefully designed by experts.

    The Ministry of Ayush also has a collection of videos the employees can make use of, such as ‘Yoga at chair’, ‘Yoga for workaholics1’, Yoga for workaholics 2’, and ‘Yoga break’.

    The order also mentioned links to Youtube videos.

    first published: Jun 13, 2023 03:44 pm