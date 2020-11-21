PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves Rs 107.42 crore grant for 28 food processing projects in 10 states

The IMAC considered the projects applied through a unit scheme of CEFPPC under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary grants-in-aid.

PTI

The government on Saturday said a grant of Rs 107.42 crore has been approved for implementing 28 food processing projects spread over 10 states that are likely to generate jobs for nearly 10,000 people. A decision in this regard was taken in the virtual meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) chaired by Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Junior minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting.

The committee considered the projects applied through a unit scheme of Creation and Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary grants-in-aid. "28 projects with project costs of Rs 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the IMAC," an official statement said.

These 10 sectors are likely to benefit the most from Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package 

Close

Of this, a grant of Rs 20.35 crore has been approved for six projects from north eastern states. These projects are worth Rs 48.87 crore, it said. The projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 tonne daily and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur.

related news

These projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people, it added.
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Business #cefppc scheme #Food Processing #iMac #PMKSY

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.