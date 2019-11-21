App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves proposal to set up bulk drug park in Himachal Pradesh

The proposal had been received from State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Solan, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The central government has given in-principle approval for a proposal to set up bulk drug park in Himachal Pradesh, a state industries department official said on November 21.

The proposal had been received from State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Solan, he added.

The proposal was approved in-principle in the first meeting of the Scheme Steering Committee held at New Delhi recently, he added.

Close

The meeting for the scheme 'Assistance to Bulk drug industry for common facility centre' was chaired by Union Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals Dr. PD Vaghela in the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers.

related news

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr. V G Somani mentioned that proposed bulk drug park in the state should aim for import substitution of top 10 bulk drugs being imported from China used in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

The DCGI further said that state was asked to recalculate the cost estimates for clearly demarcating share of central and state assistance for various components of the park. The state was also directed to appoint an accredited agency for environment clearances, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.