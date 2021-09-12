Centre approves appointments to NCLT

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The Centre has approved appointments of 18 members to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The appointments were announced after the Supreme Court on September 6 pointed out the inaction of the Centre in filling vacancies in tribunals.

In a notification, the central government said the appointment of 8 judicial members and 10 technical members has been cleared.

The appointments will be valid for a period of five years or till the members attain the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

The individuals appointed as judicial members are:

> Justice Telaprolu Rajani, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court

> Justice Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh, Retd. Judge Bombay High Court

> Justice S Ramathilagam, Retd Madras High Court judge

> Dharminder Singh Presiding Officer, DRT-3, Delhi

> Harnam Singh Thakur, Retd. Registrar General, Punjab and Haryana High Court

> P Mohan Raj, Retd. District Judge, Salem, Tamil Nadu

> Rohit Kapoor, Advocate

> Deep Chandra Joshi, District Court Judge

The Centre also listed details of the appointments to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in a separate notification. The 13 appointments will include 6 judicial members and 7 accountant members.

The apex court had noted that the Centre enacted the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 in violation of its judgments, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"They are bent upon not respecting the judgment of the court. This much is very clear. We have only three options left now – one is staying the legislation or whatever the Act that you have made and directing you to go ahead with the appointments, or close down the tribunals and give the powers to the High Court to take up the matters, and third is we ourselves will appoint the people. We could consider initiating proceedings for contempt of court," Chief Justice NV Ramana was quoted as saying by the website.