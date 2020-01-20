App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjiv Chadha named MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda; Bank of India and Canara Bank get new top execs

Chadha, who was the deputy managing director at SBI, will take step into the shoes of PS Jayakumar, whose term ended in October 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government, on January 20, appointed new heads for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Canara Bank. According to a Mint report, Lingam Venkat Prabhakar will be the MD and CEO of Canara Bank, while Atanu Kumar Das will head Bank of India as MD and CEO.

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda. The trio will head their respective banks for a three-year period.

Chadha will take step into the shoes of PS Jayakumar, whose term ended in October 2019. He former was deputy managing director at State Bank of India where he headed Capital Markets.

Prabhakar will take the place of RA Sankara Narayanan, whose tenure ends this month. Prabhakar was previously the executive director of Punjab National Bank.

Das was previously the ED at Bank of India and has now been elevated to the post of MD and CEO. The post has been vacant since July 2019.

On August 30, 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the merger of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank. The government merged some major banks in the country to "create next-generation banks".

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Bank Of India #Canara Bank

