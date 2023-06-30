Centralised info management system to change RBI’s economic analysis: Governor

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 30 said the launch of ‘Centralised Information Management System’ (CIMS) would lead to a fundamental change in the central bank’s economic analysis in the short to medium term.

“In the short to medium term, it would lead to a paradigm shift in the Reserve Bank’s economic analysis as well as supervision, monitoring and enforcement across multiple domains,” Das said.

Das was giving the inaugural address at the 17th Statistics Day Conference organised by the Department of Statistics and Information Management, RBI.

CIMS is a warehouse of data. This system uses state-of-the-art technology to manage Big data and will serve as a platform for power users to carry out data mining, text mining, visual analytics and advanced statistical analysis

connecting data from multiple domains, such as, financial, external,

fiscal, corporate and real sectors as well as prices.

The new system is starting with reporting by scheduled commercial banks and will be gradually extended to urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Das said a major recommendation on system-based submission of the remaining email-based reporting will be implemented through CIMS in the coming months.

Das also informed that weekly statistical supplement (WSS) for the week ended June 23 was also complied and processed in the CIMS.

" It will disseminate more data for public use and will also support on-line statistical analysis by external users at their end. Regulated entities will also have access to their past data and their assessment on quality parameters in the new system," Das added.