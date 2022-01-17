Central Vista project on schedule despite rains, Omicron outbreak: Puri

Representative Imahe

With days to go for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday visited the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project site and said work is progressing as per schedule despite the recent "unprecedented" rains and the Omicron outbreak. The Union housing and urban affairs minister also shared on Twitter photos of the newly developed Rajpath that comes under the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

"Visited Central Vista Avenue to review progress of the project. Despite the unprecedented rains a few days ago & the current Omicron outbreak, work is progressing on schedule," Puri tweeted. Last month, the project's architectural consultant had said that the Central Vista Avenue stretch required to host the Republic Day Parade this year would be ready in time, but some facilities would be completed later.

On January 11, Puri had said the recent record rainfall had cost the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project "a day or two, but not more". Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue.

Parking spaces, vending areas and other facilities are being created under the project. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president's enclave.