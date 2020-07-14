Central Vista project: 7 companies submit pre-qualification bids for new Parliament

Seven construction companies, including Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited, have submitted pre-qualification bids for the contract to build a new Parliament building, according to CPWD records. A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said the pre-qualification bids were opened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the CPWD's online tender portal, bids were received from seven companies -- Tata Project Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, ITD Cementation India Ltd, NCC Ltd., Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited and PSP Projects Ltd.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the construction of the new Parliament building, close to the existing one, is expected to be completed in 21 months at an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore, the agency's notice inviting pre-qualification bids stated.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, said the new building will be constructed at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The proposed new Parliament building shall be a reinforced cement concrete framed structure, it said in the notice.

The agency said, "The plinth of the building shall match with the plinth of the existing building, which is approximately 1.8 meters above the ground level."

"The total plinth area of the proposed building is approximately 65,000 sqm including the basement area of approximately 16,921 sqm. The building will be ground plus two storeyed with one basement," it said.

The CPWD said the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of this project.

The existing temporary structures on plot number 118 will be demolished before the construction starts. The existing boundary wall also needs to be demolished and a new one will be constructed as per the design and drawings provided by the department, it said.