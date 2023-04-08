 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Central Vista: CPWD invites bids for installing 'non-lethal' electric fencing at new Vice President Enclave

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:06 AM IST

In its bid document, the Central Public Works Department said that the work of the power fencing system will be carried out on the existing outer boundary wall of the VP Enclave which is currently under construction on Church Road in Lutyens' Delhi.

The estimated cost of the electric fencing project is around Rs 96.57 lakh and the CPWD has set the target of completing the project within 90 days. (Representative image)

The new Vice President Enclave, being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will have a "non-lethal electrical fencing" to prevent trespassing, according to an official document.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, has invited bids for installation and five-year maintenance of the fence at the Vice President Enclave at a cost of Rs 96 lakh.

"The system shall be capable of providing minimum 5 joules (unit of energy) of shock energy anywhere on the fence," the document states.