you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central PSUs to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said that the Public Sector Undertakings will to review post arbitration claims without compromising the companies’ interests. It was also decided that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) must setup a portal for suppliers and contractors to track payments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore in this financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media after her meeting with PSU officials on September 28.

Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar said for this fiscal, the total capex expected by the 34 CPSEs is about Rs 1.04 lakh crore. They will spend Rs 50,000 crore till December 2019, and an additional Rs 54,000 crore for Q4FY20, Kumar said.

He said they are ensuring the momentum in capex continues by taking care of delays in payments.

Sitharaman also said that October 15 has been set as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and contractors as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low by boosting expenditure.

"The idea is to front-load the capital expenditure," Sitharaman added.

 

Sitharaman added that PSUs would review post-arbitration claims without compromising the companies’ interests.

Among other things, it was decided that the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) must set up a payments tracking portal for suppliers and contractors. Sitharaman asked for details of the lifespan of arbitrations involving CPSEs.

With regards to the government e-marketplace (GeM), she said, "Nearly Rs 60,000 crore of purchases were made by cases outside of GeM."

 

Expenditure Secretary GC Murmu said that CPSEs will submit monthly reports on their Capex via their nodal ministries, adding "We will review the expenditure status every 15 days."

He further said that three to four CPSEs had hinted at a need for government support.

 

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

