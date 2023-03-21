 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Central PSUs racked up losses of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in last five years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Nearly a quarter of all CPSEs posted a loss in 2021-22, as per the data provided by the finance ministry to Parliament

India's Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) racked up losses totalling more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last five years, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

As per information provided by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on March 21 in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, there were 248 CPSEs in operation at the end of 2021-22. As many as 72 were loss-making in 2017-18, Karad told the Parliament. This number eased slightly to 69 in 2018-19, before shooting up to 84 in 2019-20.

Since then, the number of loss-making CPSEs has reduced: first to 76 in 2020-21 and then to 59 in 2021-22.

In terms of the total losses made by these companies, last year saw a substantial reduction to Rs 14,586 crore, down from losses of Rs 44,239 crore in 2019-20.