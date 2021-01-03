MARKET NEWS

Bharat Biotech obtains Central Licensing Authority's permission to manufacture and sell COVAXIN

The firm will have to submit safety data with due analysis every 15 days for 2 months and monthly thereafter.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST

The Central Licensing authority has issued permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture pharmaceutical formulation of a new drug-- COVAXIN for sale or distribution on January 3.

It will also have to submit a risk management plan and provide a protocol for rolling out for restricted use of the vaccine in an emergency situation.

This permission is subject to the condition of satisfactory evaluation and lot release by the government.

Each batch of COVID-19 vaccine shall be released from Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 had also granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

DCGI Dr. VG Somani said that clinical trials will continue. Both vaccines would be administered in two doses and need to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The dry run to administer the COVID-19 vaccine was carried out in four states on December 28, 2020. Another nationwide mock drill was conducted across all states and Union Territories on January 2.

 
first published: Jan 3, 2021 07:37 pm

