Central government sanctions Rs 1,800 crore for tourism projects in Himachal

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 1,800 crore for tourism development projects in Himachal Pradesh which would go a long way in making the state a major tourist destination, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said.

Addressing a public meeting at Garagushaini in Kullu district after laying foundation stone for the Science Lab block of the Government Senior Secondary School, he said that efforts would be made to develop lesser known an unexplored tourism destinations from tourism point of view.

He said Garagushaini area would be developed from eco-tourism point of view.

Jai Ram said helicopter services between Shimla and Chandigarh are being operated thrice a week to facilitate ]tourists. He said the government has also provided Rs 5 crore for Degree College Gadaguisaini.

Later addressing a public meeting at Banjjar in Kullu district, the chief minister said the Central government has sanctioned development projects worth Rs 4,365 crore for the state.

The chief minister also announced construction of helipad in Banjar and opening of fire sub-station, upgrade of police post to police station and the HRTC Sub Depot at Banjar.

Earlier, he performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Jibhi-Tandi road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.45 crore. He also laid foundation stone for the new building of Block Development Officer, Banjar to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore.

Later, he laid foundation stone for the Nature Learning Centre of Greater Himalayan National Park at Shairopa to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.60 crore and of 50 bedded AYUSH and Sowa Rigpa Hospital at Bajaura to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 14 crore.

Forest and Transport Minister Govind Thakur said the state government was endeavouring to make Himachal Pradesh a favourite tourist destination of the country by exploring and exploiting its immense tourism potential judiciously with minimum impact on environment.