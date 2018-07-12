Central Coalfields Limited produces 11.4 MT till July 11 this fiscal

The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has registered a record 11.4 million tonnes of coal production recording a growth of 13 percent till July 11 in the first quarter of 2018-19 financial year. "It has registered a growth of 13 percent till July 11," CCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Gopal Singh said at a press conference here.

The coal dispatch also witnessed double digit growth of 11 percent with a dispatch of 17.7 of million tonnes of coal in quarter one, he said in a press release.

With a commitment to 'Power for all,' the company supplied 12 percent more coal to thermal power plants in the first quarter in comparison to the same period last year.

The coal production target of CCL for the current fiscal is 76.35 million tonnes and the company will be expanding its ongoing projects in Magadh, Amrapali, Karo and Ashoka to boost production. In the last financial year, capital expenditure of the company was Rs 899 crore against the target of Rs 650 crore, 38.30 percent more than the target, it said.

"The inspiring guidance of Chief Minister Raghubar Das and business friendly policies of the state government has facilitated our contribution to the states coffer in the shape of royalty to grow almost more than 50 percent in less than four years from Rs 925 crore in 2014/15 to Rs 1501 crore in 2017/18 and is likely to touch Rs 2000 crore in current financial year," the release said.