Central Board of Direct Taxes pitches for revision of FY20 tax collection target

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in its presentation to the new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 4, has asked for a downward revision of the direct tax collection target that was proposed in the interim budget.

The reason for pitching a downward revision in tax collection target is that the government had already missed its FY19 target. Direct tax collection for FY19 was at Rs 11.4 lakh crore.

The interim budget had pegged the target for collecting direct taxes in FY20 at Rs 13.80 lakh crore, as against the revised estimate of Rs 12 lakh crore for FY19, a growth of 15 percent.

To achieve this target, direct tax collections will need to rise 21 percent from its FY19 levels.

An official who spoke to Moneycontrol said, "In the present state of an economic slowdown, it's difficult to meet such a steep target (for FY20)."

The collections could be further impacted if the government implements the interim budget promise of extending the Rs 5 lakh exemption limit to all taxpayers in this budget, the official said.

The economy is experiencing a slowdown as India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed.

"Real" or inflation-adjusted GDP grew 6.8 percent in 2018-19, lower than previous year's 7.2 percent, data released by the Central Statistics Office showed. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

On May 31, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said that the first quarter of the current financial year 2019-20 will continue to witness a slowdown.