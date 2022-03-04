Central bank's communications need to be backed by actions to build credibility, instil confidence says RBI's Das

File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Central bank's communication needs to be backed by commensurate actions to build credibility and instil wider confidence in the policies, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 4.

"We explain the rationale of our actions in the best traditions of accountability and transparency, the hallmark of a modern market-based approach to monetary policy making," Das said speaking at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi.

The RBI believes in two-way communication for informed policy decisions, the Governor said.

"With this objective, we hold detailed interactions with analysts, economists, researchers, banks, academic bodies and research institutions, trade and industry associations, and several others. We have followed this approach not only for the much-publicised monetary policy actions but also for other policies," Das said.

With the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020, communication became more challenging as the RBI had only digital interface with media and market participants while at the same time the central bank had to undertake several emergency conventional and unconventional measures as the crisis unfolded, Das said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for details)