English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Central bank's communications need to be backed by actions to build credibility, instil confidence says RBI's Das

    With the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020, communication became more challenging as the RBI had only digital interface with media and market participants while at the same time the central bank had to undertake several emergency conventional and unconventional measures as the crisis unfolded, Das said.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    March 04, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    File Photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Central bank's communication needs to be backed by commensurate actions to build credibility and instil wider confidence in the policies, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 4.

    "We explain the rationale of our actions in the best traditions of accountability and transparency, the hallmark of a modern market-based approach to monetary policy making," Das said speaking at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi.

    The RBI believes in two-way communication for informed policy decisions, the Governor said.

    "With this objective, we hold detailed interactions with analysts, economists, researchers, banks, academic bodies and research institutions, trade and industry associations, and several others. We have followed this approach not only for the much-publicised monetary policy actions but also for other policies," Das said.

    With the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic in March 2020, communication became more challenging as the RBI had only digital interface with media and market participants while at the same time the central bank had to undertake several emergency conventional and unconventional measures as the crisis unfolded, Das said.

    Close

    (This is a developing story. Check back for details)

     
    Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
    Tags: #RBI
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 12:27 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.