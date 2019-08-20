App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr core capital from markets

The bank has also made a funding request to the government from the Rs 70,000-crore it has budgeted, Mohapatra said, refusing to disclose how much they have asked for.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Central Bank of India is planning to mop up around Rs 3,000 crore in core capital from markets in the next two months, a top official said.

This capital is excluding the fund infusion that is likely to come from the government, Pallav Mohapatra, managing director and chief executive, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual industry conference Fibac here Tuesday.

"We want to raise Rs 2,000-3,000 crore from markets apart from what we get from the government," he said, adding the money will be raised in the next two months either through a follow-on offer or a qualified institutional placement.

Close

The bank has also made a funding request to the government from the Rs 70,000-crore it has budgeted, Mohapatra said, refusing to disclose how much they have asked for.

related news

He said the bank expects the money from the government to flow in by September and added that its capital raising plan from the market does not hinge on it. The money will be raised in tranches from the market.

The city-based bank is targeting a credit growth of 10 percent during the fiscal, he said, adding the demand is expected to pick up in the second half. It is expecting a credit growth of up to 15 per cent in the retail, agriculture and small businesses, while corporate will be slower, he said.

"As of now, credit growth coming from retail. There is demand in MSMEs, roads, renewables. In a few months from now, manufacturing also will be there," he said.

Mohapatra said the bank will be coming out with repo- linked loans by September end in the retail segment for new loans and existing borrowers can also switch to the new lending benchmark for a fee.

On the government commitment of state-run banks buying out Rs 1 trillion worth of loan portfolios from the troubled NBFCs, Mohapatra said he will move the board with a request towards this next month.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 10:45 pm

tags #Business #Central Bank of India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.