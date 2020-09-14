Central Bank of India reduces MCLR by 5 bps

Central Bank of India has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenors, effective from Tuesday.

The city-based lender has cut the one-year MCLR to 7.10 percent from 7.15 percent, a release said.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced to 6.55 percent from 6.60 percent earlier.

The new three-month and six month MCLR will stand at 6.85 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Last week, Union Bank of India reduced MCLR by 5 bps across all tenors. Its one-year MCLR was revised to 7.20 percent from 7.25 percent earlier.

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has cut its MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors, effective September 10.