Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank of India reduces MCLR by 5 bps

The city-based lender has cut the one-year MCLR to 7.10 percent from 7.15 percent, a release said.

Central Bank of India has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenors, effective from Tuesday.

The city-based lender has cut the one-year MCLR to 7.10 percent from 7.15 percent, a release said.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced to 6.55 percent from 6.60 percent earlier.

The new three-month and six month MCLR will stand at 6.85 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Last week, Union Bank of India reduced MCLR by 5 bps across all tenors. Its one-year MCLR was revised to 7.20 percent from 7.25 percent earlier.

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has cut its MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors, effective September 10.

Bank of Maharashtra also slashed MCLR by 10 bps for select tenors, last week.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Central Bank of India #Companies #MCLR

