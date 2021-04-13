Vaccinated? This bank offers higher interest on fixed deposit if you get COVID-19 vaccine

This new scheme is called the 'Immune India Deposit Scheme'

State-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated in order to encourage people to get COVID-19 jabs.

This new scheme is called the 'Immune India Deposit Scheme' which has a maturity of 1,111 days, and is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, a release said.



To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme” for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/MKEJaHgMpE

— Central Bank of India (@centralbank_in) April 12, 2021

"To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme" for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," the bank said in a tweet.

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

Period: 1,111 days

Eligibility: COVID-19 vaccinated only

Limited period offer

Get 25bps extra on fixed deposit

50 bps extra for senior citizens

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore as India marked day-2 of the countrywide "tika utsav".

Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.