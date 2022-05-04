Central bank blindsides nation to derail high inflation expectations, says price rise to remain high in near term

The central bank chief today said the shock rate hike of 40 basis points in the key lending rate is aimed at stamping out high inflation expectations and containing price spike which are detrimental to growth.

“I would like to emphasise that the monetary policy action is aimed at containing inflation spike and re-anchoring inflation expectation,” Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said. "High inflation is known as detrimental to growth."

The central bank said price rise will remain high in near term. The shock move that blindsided the markets on a day when LIC floated comes as retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high in March continuing to stay outside the central bank’s comfort zone.

Commenting on the March spike, Das said, “Sharp acceleration in headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation in the month to 7 percent was propelled in particular by food inflation due to the impact of adverse spillovers from unprecedented high global food prices. Nine of the twelve food sub-groups registered an increase in inflation in March. High frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures.”

The shock RBI move also preceded an expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve also aimed at taming inflation which continues to plague the globe after central banks flooded markets with money in the pandemic and Ukraine war sent prices further up.

As India's inflation rates have remained outside the upper end of the central bank’s tolerance band which is six per cent, Das said: “We in the RBI remain steadfast in our commitment to contain inflation and support growth. Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustainable and inclusive growth.”

“We have announced our intention to withdraw accommodation to keep inflation within target. As we navigate through this difficult period, it is necessary to be sensitive to new realities,” the central banker added.

As the war between Russia-Ukraine draws on, and sanctions intensify, persistent inflation is becoming more acute, said Das.

“The monetary policy panel decided to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points in its meeting today; it also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target while supporting growth,” he added.





