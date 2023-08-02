ACC’s cement plant in MP will be commissioned in current quarter: Adani Cement CEO

On August 2, Ambuja Cements, another subsidiary of Adani Group, reported a net profit of Rs 645 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24.

ACC's integrated unit for cement production in at Ametha in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh will be commissioned by the quarter ending September, Ajay Kapur, CEO of Adani Cement Industries Ltd said on August 2.

ACC and Ambuja Cements are owned by the Adani Group. On August 2, Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 645 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, which was lower by 38 percent reported a year ago. The year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit can be attributed to a higher base effect in the corresponding quarter a year ago on account of higher other income. Its reported standalone revenue from operations increased 18.29 per cent to Rs 4,729.71 crore, as against Rs 3,998.26 crore earlier.

In a post-result address, Kapur said the company's ongoing investments in capacity expansion and sustainability will enable it to achieve its long-term objectives. "Our integrated unit at Ametha is set to be commissioned by Q2FY24 and we are committed to increasing our waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) capacity to 175 MW by July 2024 from the existing 90 MW as of June 2023," he said.

Kapur further said that the company placed orders to expand its clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at its Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh) and Maratha (Maharashtra) units on the highest ESG standards with 42 MW of WHRS. It will also have a provision to utilise 50 percent alternate fuels and raw materials (AFR), besides having a provision to operate on green power.

"This will enable the production of blended green cement of 14 million tonnes, after all requisite approvals. These projects are expected to be

commissioned in 24 months and the CAPEX will be funded from

internal accruals," he said.

Kapur said the cement industry is in a positive cycle of demand as well as cost factors.

Sales volume of Ambuja Cements on a standalone basis was up 22.97 per cent to 9.1 million tonnes (MT), from 7.4 MT. On a consolidated basis (including ACC), its sales volume was up 9.21 per cent to 15.4 MT in the April-June quarter. It was 14.1 MT in the corresponding quarter.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries, a transaction that will add heft to the cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.