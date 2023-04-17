 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cement demand seen rising 8-9% in FY24 over 9% growth in FY23

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

According to India Ratings, recovery in profitability despite the inflationary pressure and healthy balance sheets will keep the sector in good stead despite the large capex pipeline.

Continued government push to build infrastructure will drive cement demand further this fiscal by 8-9 percent on top of a 9 percent growth in FY22, which will help the sector see some recovery in profitability, a report said.

According to India Ratings, which has a neutral outlook for the sector for the year, recovery in profitability despite the inflationary pressure and healthy balance sheets will keep the sector in good stead despite the large capex pipeline.

The agency expects demand to grow 8-9 percent in FY24 over an estimated 9 percent growth in FY23, giving the sector a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 4.5 percent.

Softening fuel cost to drive recovery in operating margins even as the industry is likely to increase prices only in low single digit. The agency expects operating margins to recover to Rs 950-1,000/MT in FY24 on the back of softening power and fuel cost. Downside risks could arise from a rebound in coal and petcoke prices, though.