English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cement demand expected to grow 7-8% in FY23: Report

    The cement production in the first 11 months of FY22 was at 323 million MT, which is higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

    The cement demand is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 382 million metric tonnes in the current fiscal, helped by tailwinds of strong demand from rural housing and infrastructure sectors, a report by ICRA said on Wednesday.

    It also mentioned about "likely contraction in operating margins by 270-320 bps to 16.8-17.3 per cent" for the industry on account of high input costs and inflationary pressure.

    The cement production in the first 11 months of FY22 was at 323 million MT, which is higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y.

    The demand, which was adversely impacted in November 2021 due to cyclones and unseasonal rains, picked up from December 2021.

    ICRA estimates "the production to grow by around 18-20 per cent and surpass pre-Covid levels to reach around 355 million MT in FY2022.”

    Close

    The recent budgetary allocation of over Rs 9.2 lakh crore towards agriculture, affordable housing and capital expenditure is expected to augur well for cement demand, ICRA AVP, Sector Head Anupama Reddy said.

    "The cement demand is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 382 million MT in FY2023 supported by strong demand from rural housing and infrastructure sectors,” she added.

    India is the second-largest cement producer after China.

    According to the data from the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), India has an installed capacity of approximately 545 million MT.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Cement Industry #Icra
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 05:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.