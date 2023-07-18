CEM Engineers Announces an Initiative for Waste Management in Indian Cities

According to various government reports, Indian cities are currently generating a staggering 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, with projections indicating that this figure could double in the coming decade. Thankfully, the future of waste management in India looks promising, as the government is increasing awareness and developing a supportive policy framework. Contributing to this clean initiative, CEM Engineers, one of India's leading comprehensive project consultancy with over 40 years of experience in providing infrastructural solutions, aims to deliver effective solutions to India's current waste management problem.

The management of solid and hazardous waste is a pressing environmental concern due to the increasing amounts of waste being produced. Pollution levels in cities and towns are rising due to the lack of proper disposal sites, insufficient facilities, and industry non-compliance. With projects like STPs in Okhla-Delhi NCR, Haryana, and many other locations, DM Plants in Sirohi-Rajasthan, Suratgarh-Rajasthan, Panipat-Haryana, Korba-Chhattisgarh, and other locations in Chhattisgarh, Liquid Waste Treatment Plants in Korba, and ILW & LLW treatment plants, CEM Engineers is contributing towards developing well-designed waste management plants critical to ensuring safe waste handling and treatment that does not harm the environment. A large volume of waste generated ends up in landfill sites. Depending on the type of hazardous waste, storage and treatment sites that adhere to strict regulations to prevent soil and groundwater contamination need to be planned. Such measures include stainless steel separations to prevent leaching at landfills or multiple containment barriers for liquid waste.

Sneha Gurjar , Director of CEM Engineers, says, "While economic development and improved living standards are essential, the waste generated as a by-product can potentially cause severe environmental and human health consequences. It is, therefore, imperative for cities to prioritise waste management and explore innovative solutions to treat waste both in the present and the future. To address this issue, it is essential to establish more waste management sites that are scientifically designed and effectively managed to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly waste disposal. The government, industries, and citizens must collaborate to create a strong waste management system that will meet the needs of the growing population while minimising the environmental impact."

About CEM:

CEM Engineers is one of India's leading comprehensive project consultancy providing services in master planning, architectural design, structural engineering, MEP engineering, construction administration and project management. The firm has extensive experience in a broad spectrum of projects, including townships, industrial, corporate, institutional, healthcare facilities and niche experience in mission-critical facilities, radiochemical laboratories, nuclear technology, communication infrastructure and blast-resistant facilities. They are at the forefront of executing some of the country's most complex and large-scale infrastructure developments.

With a comprehensive approach to all stages of project development from concept to design to execution CEM Engineers have a deep understanding of the complexity of the design process. What sets them apart is their interdisciplinary knowledge of a project's life cycle and the interdependent relationship between design, engineering and construction. Thus, every design decision is made considering its impact on cost management and its value to architecture.

