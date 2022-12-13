Celebi bags ground-handling contract at Chennai International Airport

Celebi India on December 13 announced that it has clinched the ground-handling contract at the Chennai International Airport.

The company has already started fulfilling the requirements to start the services, and operations would commence in early 2023. A complete ground handling service will be provided to both scheduled and non-scheduled airlines at domestic and international terminals.

After Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin, Kannur, Hyderabad, Goa, and Ahmedabad, Chennai International Airport will be Celebi India's 9th airport to be handed the ground-handling contract.

The company recently won a contract to provide bridge-mounted equipment services at Bengaluru International Airport. It also introduced air-conditioned, 100 percent electric tarmac coaches for Delhi International Airport's passenger transportation.

Murali Ramachandran, CEO of Celebi India, said, "We will provide the much-awaited quality ground-handling services at Chennai airport and develop a sustainable ecosystem to meet the larger goal of the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral in the very near future."