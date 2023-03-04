CEAT inaugurates fully-automated warehouse near Chennai

Tyre manufacturer CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art fully automated warehouse in the city.

The warehouse, which has a capacity of two lakh finished tyres, can be expanded two-three times over the next five years, CEAT said in a statement on Saturday.

The new warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology to automatically store, retrieve and dispatch tyres to the right truck. It eliminates any mix-up of tyres, resulting in increased customer satisfaction.

"...the fully automated warehouse is a significant step towards providing superior quality products and services to our customers. Our aim is to deliver products in a manner that exceeds customer expectations and enhances customer delight. This new warehouse will help us achieve that," CEAT chief operating officer Arnab Banerjee said.

The inauguration of CEAT's first fully-automated warehouse marks a new milestone in the company's journey towards growth and development. The Chennai plant has a capacity of 20,000 passenger car radials per day.

Tata Motors crosses 50 lakh passenger vehicle production milestone

It is in close proximity to major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as automobile makers Hyundai Motor, Renault-Nissan, German truck maker Daimler, heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland among others. Observing that the aim of the automation was not to reduce manpower, the company said automation of a warehouse is to increase and improve the quality of delivery and reduce the time of dispatch. CEAT produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like two-three wheelers, passenger and utility vehicles, commercial and off-highway vehicles, the company said.

