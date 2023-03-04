 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEAT inaugurates fully-automated warehouse near Chennai

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The warehouse, which has a capacity of two lakh finished tyres, can be expanded two-three times over the next five years.

Tyre manufacturer CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art fully automated warehouse in the city.

The warehouse, which has a capacity of two lakh finished tyres, can be expanded two-three times over the next five years, CEAT said in a statement on Saturday.

The new warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology to automatically store, retrieve and dispatch tyres to the right truck. It eliminates any mix-up of tyres, resulting in increased customer satisfaction.

"...the fully automated warehouse is a significant step towards providing superior quality products and services to our customers. Our aim is to deliver products in a manner that exceeds customer expectations and enhances customer delight. This new warehouse will help us achieve that," CEAT chief operating officer Arnab Banerjee said.