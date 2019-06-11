App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed part-time member in IBBI

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on October 1, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank B Sriram were on June 11 appointed part-time members of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved their appointment, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

While Subramanian, an ISB Hyderabad professor, was in December appointed the chief economic adviser for a period of three years, Sriram worked as the managing director and CEO, IDBI Bank Limited.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:04 pm

