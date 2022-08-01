English
    CDSL Q1 PAT drops 10% to Rs 58 crore

    It had posted a PAT of Rs 63.99 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

    Leading depository CDSL has reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 57.61 crore for June quarter 2022-23.

    It had posted a PAT of Rs 63.99 crore in the year-ago period, the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd or CDSL said in a filing to the NSE.

    Total income rose to Rs 146.30 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 129.79 crore in April-June 2021. CDSL said 55 lakh demat accounts were opened in June quarter 2022-23 as compared to 62 lakh in the same period last year.

    Separately, Nehal Vora, MD and CEO of CDSL, in a statement on Monday said the primary focus in the first quarter remained on maintaining organic and sustainable growth and providing diversified services. "Our digital services for DPs (depository participants), investors and other market participants have been delivering on the promise of making it easier to access the securities markets independently and improve the experience for all market participants," he added.

    On a standalone basis, CDSL’s PAT grew 22 per cent to Rs 89.11 crore in the first quarter from Rs 73.13 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose 30 per cent to Rs 157.81 crore from Rs 121.69 crore.
