CDSL becomes first depository with 6 crore active demat accounts

The Indian market may be going through a rough patch but that hasn’t deterred first-time investors, as Central Depository Services (India) Ltd said on March 1 that it now has six crore active demat accounts.

It took the country’s largest depository of active demat accounts just three months to add another crore after it hit the five-crore mark in November 2021.

“The milestone also recognises the efforts that led to this growth– the capital market regulator, the market infrastructure institutions, market intermediaries and the employees of CDSL. It is years of ingenious foresightedness of SEBI, hard-work and innovation that has made the process of a demat account opening secure and simple,” CDSL MD & CEO Nehal Vora said.

CDSL was set up with the objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at an affordable cost to all market participants.

Short for dematerialisation account, a demat account is an electronic record of ownership of tradable assets. It is needed for buying or selling shares, bonds, government securities, ETFs, mutual funds, etc.

It was reassuring to note that the focus of registration of new demat accounts was shifting from metros to tier II and III cities, an indication of broadening of the Indian capital market, CDSL chairman BV Chaubal said.

“While we are now at 6 crore demat accounts, our demat accounts are still at a fraction of the entire population and thus, there is an immense opportunity of growth given that a large part of the population of our country is yet outside the Indian securities markets,” Chaubal said.

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to a retail investor boom, with people looking for better investment opportunities to supplement their income at a time when interest rates are at a record low.

As of January 2022, CDSL had 5.85 crore demat accounts and the value of assets held in these accounts was at Rs 37.90 trillion, the company website said.

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had 2.54 crore demat accounts and the value of assets was at Rs 3 trillion.