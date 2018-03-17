CDSCO raids 2 firms in U'khand for making drugs without approval

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has conducted raids at two firms based in Haridwar and Roorkee and is mulling cancellation of their licenses for manufacturing and selling medicines without approval from the drug regulator, officials said today.

The two companies were apparently found to be manufacturing and selling fixed dose combination for treatment of diabetes and fungal infection without the permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

DCGI official said two separate teams of CDSCO raided the premises of the two firms in coordination with the state drug control officials of Uttarakhand and local police officials yesterday.

During the raids, the teams found that both the firms were involved in manufacturing fixed dose combination which are not yet approved under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said, adding drugs worth Rs 3 lakh were seized.