App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 17, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

CDSCO raids 2 firms in U'khand for making drugs without approval

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has conducted raids at two firms based in Haridwar and Roorkee and is mulling cancellation of their licenses for manufacturing and selling medicines without approval from the drug regulator, officials said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has conducted raids at two firms based in Haridwar and Roorkee and is mulling cancellation of their licenses for manufacturing and selling medicines without approval from the drug regulator, officials said today.

The two companies were apparently found to be manufacturing and selling fixed dose combination for treatment of diabetes and fungal infection without the permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

DCGI official said two separate teams of CDSCO raided the premises of the two firms in coordination with the state drug control officials of Uttarakhand and local police officials yesterday.

During the raids, the teams found that both the firms were involved in manufacturing fixed dose combination which are not yet approved under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said, adding drugs worth Rs 3 lakh were seized.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC