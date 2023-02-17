 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CD issuances more than double on year to Rs 5.2 lakh crore in FY23: RBI Bulletin

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

CD issuances increased due to uptick in credit offtake, according to the bulletin

Fund mobilisation through certificates of deposit (CD) rose to Rs 5.2 lakh crore so far this year, higher than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its bulletin on February 17.

The rise in issuances was due to additional demand for funds on account of buoyant credit off take, the bulletin said.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

However, commercial papers (CP) issuances declined to Rs 10.9 lakh crore during the year so far up to January 15, from Rs 17.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.