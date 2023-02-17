CD issuances more than double on year to Rs 5.2 lakh crore in FY23: RBI Bulletin

Representative Image

Fund mobilisation through certificates of deposit (CD) rose to Rs 5.2 lakh crore so far this year, higher than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its bulletin on February 17.

The rise in issuances was due to additional demand for funds on account of buoyant credit off take, the bulletin said.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

However, commercial papers (CP) issuances declined to Rs 10.9 lakh crore during the year so far up to January 15, from Rs 17.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

"With recourse to bank credit emerging as the preferred mode of funds mobilisation," bulletin said.

The average risk premia in the money market (3-month CP minus 91-day treasury bill) remained elevated at 110 bps during this period, reflecting the moderation in surplus liquidity.

Whereas, the 10-year benchmark government securities yield eased in response to the commitment to fiscal consolidation in the Union Budget 2023-24 and the announcement of lower than anticipated gross market borrowings.

After peaking at an intra-day high of 7.40 per cent, the benchmark yield eased to 7.28 per cent by the end of the trading session on the budget announcement day, i.e., February 1, 2023.

Subsequently, the G-sec yield exhibited a hardening bias in tandem with US treasury yields and closed at 7.34 per cent. Across the term structure, g-sec yields moderated sharply at the short end of the yield curve, which is indicative of lower rate hike expectations, going forward.