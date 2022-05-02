English
    CCPA gets several consumer complaints against cab aggregators; calls meeting next week

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST
    Ola app | Representative image

    Amid a rise in customer complaints against cab aggregators, consumer protection regulator CCPA has called a meeting of ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber next week for seeking details about their policies related to pricing and cancellation of rides.

    Speaking to PTI, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said, "We have received several complaints from consumers regarding the cancellation and pricing policy of cab aggregators. The number of complaints are very high and therefore we have called the cab aggregators for an explanation of their policies."

    Citing a few examples, Khare said the regulator has received many complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, including cab drivers forcing consumers to cancel a trip and bear a penalty as the drivers do not want to accept the ride for whatever reason. Khare further said existing consumers are being charged high rates for a ride, while new users are lured with lower charges for the same distance.

    "It appears that the cab aggregators are using algorithms to lure new customers, putting old customers at disadvantage. This is unfair practice," she added. In this backdrop, Khare said the regulator would like to understand their algorithms and other policies adopted for operating as cab aggregators in the country.

    The meeting is likely to be held on May 10.



    PTI
    Tags: #Cab aggregator app #customer complaints
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:38 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.