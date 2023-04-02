 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL registers record output at 76.09 mt in FY'23

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The target for the fiscal, which ended on March 31, had been fixed at 76 mt. "This is for the first time since 2018-19 when target was not only achieved but it surpassed too," CCL chairman-cum-managing director PM Prasad.

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has posted a record output of 76.09 million tonne (MT) in 2022-23 fiscal, registering 11 percent growth over the previous fiscals production of 68.85 million tonne.

Speaking to media persons on April 1, he said that the production target for the current fiscal of 2023-24 is 84 million tonne.

The Jharkhand-based CIL arm also achieved a record off-take at 75.03 mt during the last financial year, with an increase of 4.5 per cent against 71.8 mt achieved in fiscal 2021-22.