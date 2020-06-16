CCL Products rallies over 5% as Q4 net profit rises 18%

Shares of CCL Products rallied more than 5 percent on June 16, after the company reported an 18.4 percent rise in the net profit for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 35.64 cr reported in the year-ago period.

The Net Sales stood at Rs 264.58 crore for March 2020, up 0.93 percent, from Rs. 262.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.61 crores in March 2020 up 34.28% from Rs. 54.82 crore in March 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 229.70 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.36% over the last 12 months.