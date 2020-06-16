App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCL Products rallies over 5% as Q4 net profit rises 18%

The Net Sales stood at Rs 264.58 crore for March 2020 up 0.93 percent from Rs. 262.13 crore in March 2019.

Shares of CCL Products rallied more than 5 percent on June 16, after the company reported an 18.4 percent rise in the net profit for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 35.64 cr reported in the year-ago period.

The Net Sales stood at Rs 264.58 crore for March 2020, up 0.93 percent, from Rs. 262.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.61 crores in March 2020 up 34.28% from Rs. 54.82 crore in March 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 229.70 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.36% over the last 12 months.

Also read: CCL Products Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.58 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 11:10 am

tags #buzzing #CCL Products #Nifty #Sensex

