you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI suspends combination, anti-competitive biz practices filings until March 31

In addition, the regulator also suspended other filings, submissions and proceedings under the Competition Act, including those before the Director General.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In view of constraints being faced due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday suspended certain activities till March 31, 2020. In a notice, the fair trade regulator said all filings related to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant positions (Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002) will remain suspended.

Besides, pre-filing consultations, notifications related to combination and inquiry into combination have been deferred till March 31.

In addition, the regulator also suspended other filings, submissions and proceedings under the Competition Act, including those before the Director General.

It also added that the Commission has already adjourned the matters listed for hearing until March 31.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Competition Commission of India #coronavirus #India

