CCI seeks details on anti-competition complaint filed against Amazon India: Report

Details have been specifically sought on two points — the basis of preferential treatment for certain large sellers and the effect of Amazon’s private labels being sold on its platform

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Representative Image

A new anti-trust complaint has been filed against Amazon India by a group of small online sellers, details of which have been sought by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

A representative of the group called Aiova filed the complaint on August 10, 2020, accusing Amazon India of anti-competitive practices such as preferential treatment equity holding sellers such as Amazon Retail and Cloudtail, The Times of India reported.

The CCI had called for the details in December 2020, as per communications seen by the paper, but the matter was not reported before.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Details have been specifically sought on two points — the basis of preferential treatment for certain large sellers and the effect of Amazon’s private labels being sold on its platform.

As per CCI note, it has asked for “latest data or screenshots with respect to discounts offered by alleged preferred sellers on the Amazon marketplace across product categories” and should include product details, seller details and results of the organic shopping page. It has also asked for the search to not be set for specific preferred sellers.

Amazon India executives have not yet been summoned in relation to the case. But the company is expected to be given a hearing before the CCI before an official probe is opened, TOI reported citing sources.

Amazon India did not respond to queries, it added.

The new complaint comes on top of existing legal troubles Amazon India is facing with the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India.
TAGS: #Amazon India #Business #CCI #Current Affairs #E-commerce #RBI
Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

