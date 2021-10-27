MARKET NEWS

CCI raids Associated Alcohols, Som Distilleries in price fixing probe: Report

October 27, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Source: Reuters

India's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided offices of Associated Alcohols & Breweries and Som Distilleries as part of an investigation into alleged price fixing in liquor products, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) officials were conducting search and seizure operations across several cities and the case is about the companies allegedly violating anti-trust laws by colluding on prices while seeking necessary regulatory approvals in states, the sources added.

The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

E-mails and phone calls to Associated Alcohols and Som Distilleries went unanswered.
