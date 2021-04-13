English
CCI probe 'headline-grabbing endeavour': WhatsApp tells Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on the challenge by Facebook and WhatsApp to the CCI probe on WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
it was not for the CCI to decide if the Facebook-owned app's privacy policy was compliant with privacy norms, WhatsApp said. (Representative image)

WhatsApp, on April 13, told the Delhi High Court that the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) probe into the messaging platform's privacy policy was a "headline-grabbing endeavour", CNBC-TV18 reported.

"CCI has jumped the gun, this is a headline grabbing endeavour by CCI," Senior Advocate Harish Salve told the apex court.

Salve said it was not for the CCI to decide if the Facebook-owned app's privacy policy was compliant with privacy norms.

WhatsApp also questioned the 2021 IT rules for regulation of intermediaries, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on the challenge by Facebook and WhatsApp to the CCI probe on WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Apr 13, 2021 03:32 pm

